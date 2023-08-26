Is Josh Allen playing tonight? Week 3 NFL preseason update on QB for Bills vs. Bears

Josh Allen is unlikely to play in tonight's final preseason game against the Chicago Bears. The Buffalo Bills QB1 has yet to appear in preseason, and it's doubtful he will feature here either.

Rather than field Allen against the Bears, the Bills will likely give backup QBs Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley a run. The QB2 battle in Buffalo is shaping up to be entertaining, as both shotcallers battle to act as Josh Allen's backup for 2023.

How did Josh Allen perform in 2022?

Josh Allen had one of his best seasons ever in the 2022 NFL season. The Buffalo Bills franchise QB was electric throughout the season, starting every game as he took his team on a postseason run.

He put up a stat line of 4,283 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and fourteen interceptions for the season. Allen also added 762 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 16 games. He was named to the Pro Bowl on the AFC's initial roster for his efforts.

Following the completion of the regular season, Allen helped guide the Bills to a Wild Card Round victory against the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately for Allen and the Bills, that was as good as it got.

The Cincinnati Bengals beat them in the Divisional round and ended a promising season for Allen and his teammates.

What to expect from Josh Allen in 2023

Allen heads into the 2023 NFL season with a chip on his shoulder. He has been on the Bills for five seasons and is yet to make a Super Bowl appearance.

That is even though his team is regularly among the best in the regular season. Such failings have affected his stock as a top-five QB in the NFL, and he needs to beat the choker allegations in 2023.

Allen has no excuses heading into 2023, due to the quality throughout the Bills' roster. With high expectations and everything on the line, it will be interesting to see if he can lead Buffalo to glory.

