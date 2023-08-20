Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers head into a key matchup with the New Orleans Saints today. The team won their first preseason matchup and are looking to continue the success as they try and build on last year's Wild Card appearance.

Herbert is key to that, and he is one of the brightest young stars in the game. Is he going to play against the Saints, though? Some NFL teams prefer to rest their stars during the preseason. Too many have gotten injured and been lost for seasons thanks to an injury in the preseason, so teams have opted to be more careful.

However, all signs currently point to Herbert being active for the preseason matchup against the Saints. He's not going to be held out as a precaution as Brandon Staley and company want him to get game reps to prepare for the season.

Justin Herbert is poised to play today

With that in mind, it's unlikely that he gets a ton of time on the field tonight. Starters often play three series or a single quarter at most, and Justin Herbert likely won't be on the field for very long. He's an established star who doesn't need to earn his spot, and preseason is a showcase for those who do.

Expect Herbert to take the field, but don't expect his stay to be terribly long.

Justin Herbert's leadership gets praised

It can be difficult for young quarterbacks to truly assume leadership roles on teams. While they do play the most important position on the field, they're often among the youngest players on the roster.

However, Justin Herbert's leadership is being praised all around. Defensive veteran Khalil Mack said:

"He's coming around as a leader. He's a lot more vocal. We wear him in the locker room now, see him smiling a lot more."

Mack has been around the league and has played with more than a few quarterbacks in his time, so he knows a thing or two about good leadership from that position.

