Is Justin Jefferson playing today? Vikings WR's Week 10 status explored 

Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in the Minnesota Vikings' 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He was placed on the injured reserve but recently returned to practice this past week.

Surprisingly, the Vikings are 4-0 in his absence and still have a chance to make the playoffs. However, Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury has complicated matters, but Jefferson's return could help.

Will the star wide receiver play today against the New Orleans Saints? Let's explore his availability status.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Justin Jefferson play in Week 10?

Minnesota Vikings v Washington Commanders

As per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Justin Jefferson will not be available to play today against the Saints. The Vikings haven't activated him from the injured reserve yet as the franchise doesn't want to rush him back.

Hamstring injuries are reoccurring which is why the Minnesota Vikings didn't bring him back for Week 10. There is a possibility that Jefferson will feature in next week's game against the Denver Broncos.

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has played five games this season. In those games, he has 36 receptions for 571 yards and has scored three touchdowns. Jefferson is likely to sign a contract extension after this season and he wouldn't want to jeopardize his value with a serious injury.

Expand Tweet

Vikings have a shot to win without Justin Jefferson

San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings

In Kirk Cousins' absence, rookie quarterback Jaren Hall started last week for the Vikings, but he suffered a concussion. Joshua Dobbs, who was acquired in a trade before the deadline replaced him and led the team to an impressive 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

He now has had more time to learn the system and has practiced with the team as well. Even without Jefferson, the Vikings could come away with a win against the Saints.

Rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison has been sensational since Jefferson's injury and he will play a big role for his team today. In nine games this season, Addison has 41 receptions for 534 yards and has scored seven touchdowns.