Is Justin Jefferson playing this week? Vikings WR’s status explored for Week 15

The Minnesota Vikings have managed to keep their playoff dreams afloat despite Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins' absence. They are 7-6 and hold the sixth seed in the NFC playoff seeding ahead of Week 15.

The Vikings have shown tremendous grit since Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in the team's 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. They are 3-2 since losing their starting quarterback.

The Vikings churned out a historic win in Week 14. They beat the Las Vegas Raiders 3-0 last Sunday in a game that equaled the record for the lowest-scoring game since the AFL and NFL merger in 1970.

While the win made them ecstatic, an injury to Jefferson soured the Vikings' mood.

What happened to Justin Jefferson?

Raiders Safety Marcus Epps lands a huge blow on Justin Jefferson

During the Vikings' Week five game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury that ended his night early.

The stand-out wide receiver missed the Vikings' next seven games before returning to the lineup against the Raiders on Sunday. He looked sharp early in the game, hauling two catches for 27 yards. However, a brutal hit from Raiders safety Epps left the wide receiver wincing in pain. He was later ruled out of the game.

Justin Jefferson injury update

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Following the hit from Epps, Jefferson was taken to the hospital. While the hit was to his back, a medical examination revealed that the superstar wide receiver had sustained a chest injury.

Post-game, head coach Kevin O'Connell played down the prospect of Jefferson spending another lengthy spell on the shelf, claiming he was 'day-to-day' and had a good chance of returning to the lineup soon. On Wednesday, the wide receiver confirmed that he'll suit up for the Vikings' Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

When will Justin Jefferson return?

Jefferson to return vs. Bengals

Jefferson will return to the Vikings' lineup for their game against the Bengals on Saturday. The wide receiver's health has been a big concern for Minnesota for most of the season. However, they'll be hopeful that his injury woes are behind him and that he'll be fit for the home stretch of their schedule.

Despite playing only four complete games and leaving early in his last appearances, Jefferson has racked up 598 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His presence will be a massive boost to quarterback Nick Mullens, who will start against the Bengals in Cincinnati.