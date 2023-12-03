Is Keenan Allen playing today vs. Patriots? Chargers WR's status for Week 13 explored

Keenan Allen is having another stellar season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. The wideout has already racked up 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns on 97 receptions across 11 games.

However, Allen suffered a quadricep injury in the Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. He played the full game but popped up on Los Angeles' injury report during the week.

Now, fans have been curious to learn whether Allen will play for the Chargers in their Week 13 game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Is Keenan Allen playing today vs. Patriots?

As of Sunday, Keenan Allen (quadriceps) is listed as questionable on the Los Angeles Chargers' roster. However, reports suggest that the wideout is expected to play in the Week 13 game against the New England Patriots.

Allen did not practice with the team on Wednesday and Thursday. However, he was able to return to training on Friday as a limited participant.

The Los Angeles offense is heavily reliant on Allen. Hence, the Chargers will hope that their star receiver can shrug off his injury ahead of a must-win game against the Patriots.

The Chargers are currently fourth in the AFC West with a 4-7 record. Meanwhile, the Patriots are fourth in the AFC East with a 2-9 record.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots? TV schedule and live stream details

The Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots Week 13 NFL game will air on CBS. Fans in Los Angeles can watch the game live on the local channel KCBS while those in New England can catch the game on WBZ.

The Chargers-Patriots contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots

: Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots Stadium : Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts Date : Sunday, Dec. 3

: Sunday, Dec. 3 Start Time : 1:00 p.m. ET

: 1:00 p.m. ET TV Channels : CBS (nationally), KCBS for locals in Los Angeles and WBZ for locals in New England

: CBS (nationally), KCBS for locals in Los Angeles and WBZ for locals in New England Streaming: Fubo TV