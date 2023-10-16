Is Keenan Allen playing tonight? Update on Chargers WR for MNF vs Cowboys

When the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football tonight, wide receiver Keenan Allen will face one of the league's top passing defenses.

Allen has performed well this season, displaying top fitness, and has been a good target for Justin Herbert.

Allen is expected to play from the opening snap of tonight's game. He has 35 receptions for 434 yards and three touchdowns in four games this season. His team should benefit from his efficiency.

One of the top wide receivers in the league has been Keenan Allen. In terms of targets in the end zone, receptions, and touchdowns, he is leading his squad. The Chargers' offense appears lethal whenever Allen and Herbert are in the groove, especially when combined with the dual threat posed by running back Austin Ekeler.

Los Angeles Chargers injury report vs. Cowboys

As they prepare for tonight's game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Chargers have to cope with several significant injuries.

The Chargers have two players who are uncertain and an additional three who are questionable for MNF, yet they haven't ruled anyone out.

Joey Bosa, a linebacker, and Joshua Palmer, a wide receiver are added to the injury report with a groin issue and are both questionable. Asante Samuel Jr., a cornerback, is also doubtful. Derwin James, the safety, and Justin Herbert, the quarterback, are both expected to be back in action.

The Chargers might need to look into more receiving possibilities from their practice squad if Palmer's condition is still uncertain.

How to watch Chargers vs Cowboys: TV schedule, live stream details and more

Monday Night Football action between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers will take place at SoFi Stadium today at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The NFL Week 6 matchup will be televised on ABC and ESPN. The game's play-by-play announcer will be Joe Buck, while the color analyst will be Troy Aikman.

Fans may access the Cowboys-Chargers game on NFL+ and FuboTV. Streamers can access ABC, ESPN, NBC, CBS, and pretty much all the other channels they need on FuboTV to watch every NFL regular season and postseason game.

All the details required to follow the game are provided below.

Date and Time: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV: ABC, ESPN

Live stream: FuboTV, NFL+, ESPN+, DAZN (Canada)