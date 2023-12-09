Is Kenneth Walker III playing in Week 14? Latest on Seahawks RB for 49ers showdown

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has not had the best of luck with injuries recently. The Michigan State alum has missed the last two games with an oblique injury. Walker III is the Seahawks starting running back when fit and the franchise typically relies on a rush-heavy offense.

Ahead of the team's Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers, Walker III is currently listed as questionable to play. To make matters worse, his backup, Zach Charbonnet, who started the last two games in his place, is also listed as questionable.

What happened to Kenneth Walker III? Week 14 update on Seahawks RB

Kenneth Walker III suffered an oblique injury in his side's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. After the injury, Walker has missed the last couple of games, and he's likely to miss yet another.

Furthermore, the sophomore running back has yet to participate in an entire practice session, typically a prerequisite to playing an NFL game. The most Kenneth Walker III has done is be a walkthrough this week, and it's unlikely that Pete Carroll will risk him for the San Francisco game.

What time and channel is the Seahawks game on?

The Seattle Seahawks head into the Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers as significant underdogs.

The San Francisco 49ers are currently the in-form franchise in the NFL and are fresh off blowing out the Philadelphia Eagles in a one-sided Week 13 game. The offensive stars in San Francisco are playing up to their high standards, while the defensive stalwarts are doing their bit.

Furthermore, the 49ers have MVP favorite Brock Purdy under center, and the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant plays at a historically high level.

As for the Seattle Seahawks, the franchise has undoubtedly seen better days. Seattle has lost three consecutive games and is currently out of the playoff spots. The last time the Seahawks faced the 49ers, Kyle Shanahan's side came out 31-13 victors.

The Seahawks must win on Sunday Night to maintain their hopes of making the playoffs in 2023. Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett, and DK Metcalf must be on their A-game against a formidable San Francisco defense in Week 14.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Sunday, December 10

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV: FOX

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California