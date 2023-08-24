Is Kenny Pickett playing today vs. Falcons? Week 3 NFL preseason update on Steelers QB

Kenny Pickett has featured in both of the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason games this month. However, fans have been curious to learn whether the signal caller will feature against the Atlanta Falcons for their Week 3 preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The 25-year-old is currently listed as fit and available ahead of Pittsburgh's final preseason game.

Although the Steelers have not confirmed their starters, all signs point toward Pickett featuring in the exhibition contest against the Falcons, but for a limited period of time.

Pittsburgh will not want to risk any of its key players getting injured before the regular season begins in two weeks' time, especially not their starting QB.

Pickett threw for 70 yards and one touchdown on six passes in the Steelers' preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He then completed three of his four passes for 43 yards and one touchdown against the Buffalo Bills last week.

Here's all you need to know about the Week 3 preseason game between the Steelers and Falcons:

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

When: Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Television/ Stream: WAGA-TV Fox 5 / FuboTV

Radio: WZGC-FM 92.9 The Game

Kenny Pickett's stats in the 2022 NFL season

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. He was initially brought in as a backup for starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

However, Pickett made his NFL debut in the second half of a Week 4 defeat against the New York Jets after Trubisky was benched. He completed 10 of 13 passes for 120 yards and rushed for two touchdowns, but threw three interceptions in the 24–20 loss.

Nonetheless, Pickett grew in confidence as the season progressed. The signal-caller finished with 2,404 yards and seven touchdowns on 245 passes. He also added 237 yards on 55 carries with three touchdowns on the ground across 13 games.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Pickett fares in the upcoming 2023 NFL campaign after having a good run in the preseason.

