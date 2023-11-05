Is Kyler Murray playing today? Cardinals QB’s Week 9 status explored

Kyler Murray, the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, has not played since 2022. In December, the former Texas A&M University quarterback played in his last league game until recently against the New England Patriots during the regular season. He only completed nine yards of passing in that game before tearing his ACL and being taken off.

Murray has been out of action since the start of the season due to his injury, and Joshua Dobbs has been the Cardinals' starting quarterback. But just before Tuesday's trade deadline, Dobbs was traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

So will Murray play against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 now that Arizona no longer has Dobbs as an option?

Kyler Murray's status update: Will the quarterback start against the Browns?

Murray is questionable. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Saturday that Kyler Murray won't be taken off the Physically Unable to Perform list by 4 p.m. ET before the team's game against the Cleveland Browns. This implies that while Murray continues to heal from an ACL tear sustained last year, Cardinals fans will be forced to wait until next week to see their franchise QB play again.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said that following a week of practice in which Murray was among the group of quarterbacks who showed good progress, the former first-overall draft pick was declared questionable to play on Friday.

Gannon told the Phoenix reporters on Friday, "We have to make sure we're doing the best thing for Kyler and the best for the team."

Seeing how Murray was close to playing this week, he might be ready in Week 10 when the Cardinals face the Atlanta Falcons.

Who will start at quarterback for the Cardinals against the Browns?

Even if Kyler Murray eventually clears the PUP list before the start of the Week 9 game, Clayton Tune, a rookie quarterback, will start at quarterback for the Cardinals today.

In the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cardinals selected Tune. During his five years in college, he passed for an astounding 11,994 yards and 104 scores.

The Cardinals wish to get their campaign back on track, and any encouraging performance from the rookie QB might ignite the offense.

Jeff Driskel will be promoted from the practice squad to be the QB2 behind Tune, giving the Cardinals options and experience on the bench.