  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Luther Burden III playing today? Bears rookie WR's status explored for preseason opener vs. Dolphins

Is Luther Burden III playing today? Bears rookie WR's status explored for preseason opener vs. Dolphins

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 10, 2025 15:18 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Is Luther Burden III playing today? Bears rookie WR's status explored for preseason opener vs. Dolphins (image credit: IMAGN)

The Chicago Bears selected Luther Burden III at No. 39 this year. The wideout was brought in to provide more talent at the wide receiver position for Caleb Williams.

Ad

The Bears will start their preseason with a matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Let's examine Burden's availability for the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is Luther Burden III playing today?

Luther Burden III will likely feature in Sunday's matchup. The rookie wide receiver impressed in training camp and will play against the Miami Dolphins, barring any unfortunate occurrences in the lead-up to the game.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Yahoo Sports highlighted Burden as one of the players to watch in Sunday's preseason game. He made some electric plays in the second week of training camp, showcasing the skill set that led to the Bears drafting him.

Ad

Burden will catch passes from Chicago backup quarterback Tyson Bagent. Bagent is in a quarterback battle with Case Keenum, and Sunday's game could be considered an audition for the QB2 role.

Ad

How did Luther Burden III perform in college?

Luther Burden III spent his entire collegiate career with the Missouri Tigers. The pass catcher had a slow start with the team, recording 375 receiving yards in first season.

However, Burden broke out in his sophomore year with 86 catches, 1,212 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 13 starts. He earned first-team All-SEC honors.

Burden saw a dip in production in his third campaign, posting 61 receptions, 676 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. However, he still earned another first-team All-SEC selection.

Ad

Burden will play for the Ben Johnson-coached Chicago Bears and catch passes from last year's No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams. He'll look to prove his starting capabilities with preseason games against the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bears will start their regular season with a showdown against the Minnesota Vikings at home.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications