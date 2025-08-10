Is Luther Burden III playing today? Bears rookie WR's status explored for preseason opener vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears selected Luther Burden III at No. 39 this year. The wideout was brought in to provide more talent at the wide receiver position for Caleb Williams.The Bears will start their preseason with a matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Let's examine Burden's availability for the game.Is Luther Burden III playing today?Luther Burden III will likely feature in Sunday's matchup. The rookie wide receiver impressed in training camp and will play against the Miami Dolphins, barring any unfortunate occurrences in the lead-up to the game.Yahoo Sports highlighted Burden as one of the players to watch in Sunday's preseason game. He made some electric plays in the second week of training camp, showcasing the skill set that led to the Bears drafting him.Burden will catch passes from Chicago backup quarterback Tyson Bagent. Bagent is in a quarterback battle with Case Keenum, and Sunday's game could be considered an audition for the QB2 role.How did Luther Burden III perform in college?Luther Burden III spent his entire collegiate career with the Missouri Tigers. The pass catcher had a slow start with the team, recording 375 receiving yards in first season.However, Burden broke out in his sophomore year with 86 catches, 1,212 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 13 starts. He earned first-team All-SEC honors.Burden saw a dip in production in his third campaign, posting 61 receptions, 676 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. However, he still earned another first-team All-SEC selection.Burden will play for the Ben Johnson-coached Chicago Bears and catch passes from last year's No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams. He'll look to prove his starting capabilities with preseason games against the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.The Bears will start their regular season with a showdown against the Minnesota Vikings at home.