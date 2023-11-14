Is there ManningCast tonight? Week 10 Broncos vs Bills Monday Night Football schedule explored

The alternative Monday Night Football show, ManningCast, hosted by former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning, has become a hit. In each episode, they are also joined by some guest celebrities and athletes.

As we head into Week 10's Monday night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos, there will be an episode of ManningCast. Tonight's three guests include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, American ski racer Lindsey Vonn, and NFL sports show host Kyle Brandt.

Here's all the information you need to know about tonight's game:

Game : Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills Stadium : Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York Date : Monday, Nov. 13

: Monday, Nov. 13 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : ESPN and ABC

: ESPN and ABC Streaming: ESPN+ and Fubo TV

The Bills (5-4) are currently in second place in the AFC East, as the Miami Dolphins are in the front seat with a 6-3 record. The Denver Broncos (3-5) are currently in last place in the AFC West division. Tonight's game is big for both teams, but more important for the Bills, who could be .500 after tonight's game.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 ET, with the Bills entering tonight's game as seven-point favorites.

ManningCast schedule for 2023 NFL season

Peyton and Eli Manning during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games

There are ten episodes in the ManningCast's third season. Tonight's episode will be this season's sixth of the series. After tonight, there will be four more episodes of this season.

Here is the remaining schedule for ManningCast for the rest of this season:

Week 11 : Eagles vs. Chiefs (November 20)

: Eagles vs. Chiefs (November 20) Week 13 : Bengals vs. Jaguars (December 4)

: Bengals vs. Jaguars (December 4) Week 15 : Chiefs vs. Patriots (December 18)

: Chiefs vs. Patriots (December 18) Wild Card Weekend: TBD (January 15, 2024)

In 2022, the show won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Sports Series, and in 2023, Peyton Manning won Outstanding Sports Personality/Sports Event Analyst.