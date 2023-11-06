Is there ManningCast tonight? Week 9 Jets vs. Chargers Monday Night Football schedule explored

The conventional term for Monday Night Football featuring Peyton and Eli Manning is "ManningCast." For the 2023 season, the program provides an alternative televised option on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for a handful of Monday Night Football games.

As the proceedings on the field unfold, the two Super Bowl-winning Manning brothers provide insightful evaluations and humorous commentary about MNF games on "ManningCast." Every time Eli and Peyton host the show, they are joined by distinguished celebrity guests.

NFL fans are interested to know if ManningCast will broadcast for Monday, Nov. 6's New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers game, as Week 9 is about to conclude.

Having not covered the Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 Monday Night Football game on "ManningCast," the Manning brothers will return for tonight's Jets vs. Chargers matchup. It will be aired along with the ESPN MNF program, which typically features analyst Troy Aikman and play-by-play announcer Joe Buck.

Who are the guests on "ManningCast" for Week 9?

There are usually well-known attendees at Monday Night Football games presented on "ManningCast," and this week is not an exemption.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the renowned Hollywood actor and former governor of California, is the first visitor. The actor, who has shown a like for the show, will be present on Monday night when Zach Wilson's New York Jets and Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers square off.

Tonight, Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Keyshawn Johnson, a former wide receiver who won a Super Bowl, will join Schwarzenegger on the show.

Following the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Tiffany Haddish, Barack Obama, Steph Curry, Will Ferrell, Lebron James, Klay Thompson and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Schwarzenegger, Lawrence and Johnson will be the most recent well-known faces to appear on Manningcast.

What channel is the "ManningCast" for Jets vs. Chargers?

ESPN will air the main coverage of the Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets, while ESPN2 will also show the "ManningCast."

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Trevor Lawrence and Keyshawn Johnson are scheduled to appear on the show alongside Eli and Peyton Manning, which is slated to start at 8:13 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

For fans who will be watching "ManningCast" tonight, it's important to take note of the details below:

Date and Time: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8:13 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN app, FuboTV