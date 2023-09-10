Is Mark Andrews playing today vs. Texans? Injury status for Ravens TE explored

Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens start their season against the Houston Texans. The AFC North franchise heads into this game as the heavy favorites, as the Texans will start rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Andrews, one of the best tight ends in football has been dealing with a quad injury for a couple of weeks, and due to it, his status was uncertain for Week 1.

As per the latest report, he will not play in Week 1, which is a huge blow for all the Ravens fans and the people who had him on their fantasy football teams. The Baltimore Ravens didn't want to rush him back, which is why the star tight end will sit against the Texans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Similar to Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews is another high-profile tight end who will miss action in the start of the season. Hopefully, both of them will be back to play in Week 2. Last season the Ravens tight end had 73 receptions for 847 yards and scored five touchdowns in 15 games.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

Isaiah Likely could have a big game in Mark Andrews' absence

Mark Andrews: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Since Mark Andrews won't be playing in Week 1 against the Texans, Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely could have a big game. The franchise drafted him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and many believe he can become an impactful player for them.

So far in his NFL career, Likely has played 16 games, in which he has recorded 36 receptions for 373 yards, while scoring three touchdowns.

Considering that the Texans don't have a great defense, the Ravens offense led by Lamar Jackson should score plenty of points. Players like Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, and Likely could have big games.