Is Mark Andrews playing this week? Ravens TE’s status explored for AFC Championship Game vs Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered a significant ankle injury in Week 11's win against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens star has been sidelined since then and has been a significant loss to his team.

Despite many believing that the injury would end his season, Andrews has made significant progress over the last month and is nearing a return. Will he play against the Kansas City Chiefs this week? Let's take a look at his status.

Will Mark Andrews play on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game?

As per reports, Mark Andrews will play on Sunday against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. This is a huge addition for the Ravens who will play their first conference championship game since 2012.

Andrews has been a go-to guy for Lamar Jackson over the years and played quite well before getting injured. In 10 games this season, he has 45 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns on 61 targets. Andrews has averaged 12.1 yards per reception and 54.4 receiving yards per game this season.

The Ravens will go against one of the NFL's best defenses on Sunday and Andrews' presence could lead them to a Super Bowl appearance. It remains to be seen whether Andrews will be limited in the game as during his absence Isaiah Likely has been playing lights out. The 23-year-old player out of Coastal Carolina has scored six touchdowns in his last six games and has stepped up in the star tight end's absence.

The Ravens have set the perfect foundation to reach the Super Bowl, but only time will tell if they can get past the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game this week.

