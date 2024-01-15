Is Minkah Fitzpatrick playing today? Exploring Steelers star's status for Wildcard Round game vs Bills

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been struggling with injuries all season, having already missed seven games. He suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season and had to miss four games because of it. Later on, he suffered a knee injury and was unable to play in the last three games of the regular season.

His absence at the end of the regular season made his status uncertain for the wildcard round game against the Buffalo Bills. Will Fitzpatrick play today against the Bills? Let's take a look at his status.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Minkah Fitzpatrick play vs Bills?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

According to reports, Minkah Fitzpatrick is fit and ready to play against the Bills today. The postponement of the game due to weather conditions helped the Steelers' star player to recover as it gave him two additional days to prepare for the match.

The Steelers will be without T.J. Watt in this game and they'll hope that Fitzpatrick will be able to lead the team in his absence. In 10 games this season, the star safety has recorded 43 solo tackles and 21 assisted tackles.

The Steelers qualified for the playoffs on the back of a three-game winning streak to end the regular season and will face a formidable task against Josh Allen and co. All eyes will be on the NFC North team's defense which has been pretty good this season. The Steelers' defense has given up an average of 19.1 points and 342.2 total yards per game this season.

Watt's absence is huge but the Steelers do have other players that can make life tough for the Bills and pull off an upset. It will be interesting to see if Minkah Fitzpatrick and the other defensive backs on the team will limit Stefon Diggs' production as the Bills WR2 Gabe Davis is also ruled out for the game.