Is the NFL Combine televised? How to watch 2024 NFL Draft prospects live

The 2024 NFL Combine is the league's prospect showcase event. Over 300 eligible prospects for this year's draft will be in Indianapolis to show up in front of GMs, scouts, executives and head coaches.

The 2024 NFL Combine will be televised, with NFL Network and NFL+ offering premium viewing options for those interested. The event will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, from Thursday, February 29, 2024, to Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Where is the NFL Combine televised?

The 2024 NFL Combine will be televised on the NFL Network. Prospects will participate in the following drills:

20-yard shuttle

225 bench press

3 cone drills

40-yard dash

60-yard shuttle

Broad jump

Vertical jump

Furthermore, teams will get the chance to interview draft prospects in a formal setting. The NFL Combine will also allow front offices to meet to discuss potential moves before the league year opens on March 13, 2024.

Top 10 NFL Draft prospects to look out for this year

Here's a look at the top 10 prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr. would be a number-one pick in most years, but USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is ahead of him on most draft boards. Harrison Jr. is your quintessential outside receiver, blessed with the size and speed to be a perennial Pro Bowler with the proper guidance.

2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Caleb Williams was seen as the consensus number-one pick of the 2024 NFL Draft before he endured the worst season of his college career. However, that shouldn't stop teams from drooling over adding a dual-threat shot-caller with a cannon arm and next-level mobility.

3. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Drake Maye has the size and passing ability to thrive in the big leagues. The North Carolina alum has a rich blend of accuracy and athleticism that should translate well into the pros.

4. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Joe Alt should seamlessly transition from college tackle to NFL offensive lineman.

5. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Brock Bowers is the most hyped tight-end prospect since Kyle Pitts. That's how special the Georgia Bulldogs pass catcher is coming into the 2024 NFL Draft.

6. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Malik Nabers has the hands, skills and speed to do well in the NFL. His game tape at LSU is a sight to behold.

7. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, T, Penn State

Olumuyiwa Fashanu has the size, skill and smarts to be a starting tackle from day one.

8. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Dallas Turner almost helped Alabama Crimson Tide fans forget about Will Anderson Jr. That's right, Turner was that good during the recently finished 2023–24 collegiate football season.

9. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Rome Odunze is the third-best wide receiver prospect in his draft class. The Washington alum is a speedy vertical-threat perimeter receiver.

10. Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Jer'Zhan Newton is a stellar run-stopper who can keep developing his pass-rush skills. Newton has the makings of an elite defensive tackle shortly.