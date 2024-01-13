Is NFL moving Bills-Steelers game from Buffalo to the Cleveland Browns stadium? Exploring possibilities amid scary weather conditions

The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to face off in a 2024 wild card round game. The Bills are slated to host the game at the Highmark Stadium, New York.

However, in recent days, there are reports that there's a possibility of seven or more inches of snow during the matchup. It has subsequently raised concerns about whether the game could be moved to a more conducive environment for football, like the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

In this article, we examine the possibility and validity of the suggestion.

UPDATE: The NFL has moved the Steelers-Bills game to Monday, January 15 and scheduled it for a 4:30 PM kickoff at Highmark Stadium owing to inclement weather conditions.

Can the NFL move the Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers to Cleveland?

The NFL has moved quickly to shut down any rumors of a venue change ahead of the super wild-card weekend.

NFL vice-president of communication Brian McCarthy said that they monitor conditions for every game. But there have been no discussions about making a change to the game's venue.

Hence, it's clear that the NFL is hearing the fan chatter about a potential venue change, but they need to be more entertaining with such suggestions moving forward.

The rumor gathered steam because, in 2022, the league moved a Buffalo game against the Browns to Ford Field in Detroit due to inclement weather. However, it isn't easy to imagine the NFL making Buffalo give up a home playoff game and play closer to Pittsburgh.

Snow is a part of football, and that can be the only reason to wrest away home-field advantage from a playoff team.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Buffalo Bills take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The game will see two of the more in-form teams in the AFC face off with a place on the line in the divisional round game.

Buffalo will fancy their chances, as they are fresh off beating the Miami Dolphins to wrestle away the top spot in the AFC East. Josh Allen had an up-and-down game at center. Nevertheless, he eventually made the difference as the Bills earned a divisional title and favorable matchup on paper against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As for the Steelers, Mike Tomlin led them to yet another winning season. That was despite the team having an underwhelming start to the season. The Steelers knew they needed to win in Week 18 and other results to go their way.

They did that and eventually got a playoff date against the Buffalo Bills. The fixture promises to be an interesting affair, as both teams look to march on the divisional round and make some noise late on in the postseason.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

When: Sunday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET