Is the NFL punishing players for pre-game fights? Leagues’ latest rules explored

Yes, the NFL is punishing players for pre-game fights. According to ESPN, the NFL has officially released a statement warning players and teams that significant punishment will be metered to parties involved in disputes before or during games.

The broadcasting giants reported that the league told teams that fighting "is irreconcilable" with the league's values and "is never acceptable." In a memorandum sent out on Wednesday, the NFL reminded its employees of the league's warm-up rules and outlined potential discipline.

What did the NFL say about game fights?

According to the document obtained by ESPN, the league states that any team or player personnel who fight before or during a game are subject to ejection, suspension, and "significant fine."

Furthermore, in new measures to curb the frequent brawls in the league, the NFL states that any franchise or individual involved in a fight could forfeit a draft pick and face a fine. Also, franchises whose personnel or players join an existing fight could be "subject to more significant accountability measures."

It is important to note that recent games have been marred by unsavory fights in recent weeks. Two games saw fights in the past weekend alone: the Cowboys vs. Chargers matchup and the 49ers-Browns fixture.

The league has had enough of it and hopes that these measures will be enough deterrent to bring back discipline to the Gridiron. While the league didn't punish players for fights in last weekend's games, it intends to set a precedent in upcoming weeks.

List of players fined in the 2023-2024 NFL season

According to Spotrac, the following players have been fined by the NFL for fighting:

Player Position Team Fine Offense Week Dexter Lawrence DT NYG $10,927.00 Fighting Week 6 Kayvon Thibodeaux OLB NYG $10,927.00 Fighting Week 6 Leonard Williams DE NYG $10,927.00 Fighting Week 6

The players above were all punished for engaging in fights during games; the league saw these fights as detrimental to the spirit of the sport, and they were punished accordingly. However, if the new report is anything to go by, such punishments would be steeper in the near future. Teams now risk being docked draft picks and paying hefty fines if they cannot control their players' actions on and off the Gridiron. Of course, you can expect that all players in the NFL would be briefed according to coming into Week 7, as franchises do not mess around with their money and the important draft picks needed to improve their franchises.