Is Odell Beckham Jr. playing against Colts? Ravens WR’s Week 3’s status explored

After missing the entirety of last season due to an ACL injury, Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens this past offseason. The wide receiver was brought in to help Lamar Jackson, as the Ravens still view him as an elite receiver.

Beckham Jr.'s career has been full of injuries, and many believe that is what stopped him from becoming an all-time great receiver. In last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts, he left the game due to an ankle injury, and his status for Week 3 was in doubt.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Odell Beckham Jr. play in Week 3?

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

Due to the ankle injury that he sustained in Week 2, Beckham Jr. will not play in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts. Although Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has confirmed that the injury is not serious, the franchise isn't risking their star receiver's health.

Last week, Lamar Jackson played quite well against the Cincinnati Bengals and led them to a win. Considering that the game against the Colts will be much easier, and they could win without OBJ on the field.

It's expected that Odell Beckham Jr. will be healthy for Week 4, and the Ravens fans will hope that the team suffers no more injuries.

Expand Tweet

For managers seeking a trade to replace a player make sure to use Sportskeeda's fantasy football trade analyzer.

Odell Beckham Jr. is still finding his role in the Ravens' offense

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

Under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the Ravens are still adjusting to a pass-first offense. It will take some time for Lamar Jackson and the other players to get used to it, but so far the start has been good.

OBJ is still working on developing chemistry with his quarterback and is progressing in the right direction. He has recorded five receptions for 66 yards on seven targets in two games this season.

So far, rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers has been more involved in the offense, but Beckham Jr. is expected to play a much more significant role as the season progresses.

Thinking of using a player in Week 2 fantasy lineups? Make sure to consult Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer first.