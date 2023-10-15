Is Odell Beckham Jr. playing today vs Titans? Ravens WR's status explored

When Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens during the offseason, it was hailed as a masterstroke by general manager Eric DeCosta, who wanted to get star quarterback Lamar Jackson to recommit long-term, which happened to the tune of five years and $260 million.

After all, here was another elite pass-catcher who would remove some of the rushing pressure from Jackson alongside the likes of Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, and rookie Zay Flowers.

But five games in, only one of them has scored a touchdown - and it is not "OBJ". Such lack of contributions has obviously had the three-time Pro Bowler frustrated, as he said in a Thursday press conference (via baltimoreravens.com):

“I was doing such a great job early on and hadn’t been thrown many tests leading into training camp, and I feel like I semi-failed the test God gave me.”

The Ravens are currently in London, preparing to take on the inconsistent Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon London time, but Beckham had a close call recently.

During Wednesday's practice, he was listed as a limited participant as he healed an ankle injury. By Thursday, however, he was back at full strength and completed all sessions on both that day and Friday, which means barring any last-minute decision, he shall take the field.

What happened to Odell Beckham Jr?

Odell Beckham Jr in his Ravens debut

Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury occurred during the Ravens' 27-24 defeat of the Cincinnati Bengals. Initially, head coach John Harbaugh had called it "not serious", but the wideout missed the subsequent game against the Indianapolis Colts, which they would lose 19-22 in overtime.

Now fully healthy again, Beckham has promised to be back at the top of his game.

“There’s no time for excuses or putting blame here or there. I’m a man. I take my wins and my losses. I’ve just got to come out and be better, plain and simple, and do whatever I can to help this team win," Beckham added.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. a good fantasy football pick in Week 6?

Odell Beckham Jr v Cincinnati Bengals

The surprising thing about the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 is that they are second in the AFC North with the most points scored and best points differential in the division despite their struggles in the passing game.

Once again, Lamar Jackson is providing most of the endzone scoring, with four rushing touchdowns to his credit, and his main passing target is still tight end Mark Andrews' who has had all but one of the team's TD catches so far.

This may hurt fantasy footballers' confidence in "OBJ", but fortunately, the Titans' secondary is still rebuilding under Chris Harris, which should give him opportunities to make deep balls, especially those near the end zone.