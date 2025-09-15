  • home icon
Is Omarion Hampton playing tonight vs. Raiders? Chargers RB's status revealed for Week 2 clash

By Arnold
Modified Sep 15, 2025 14:44 GMT
Is Omarion Hampton playing tonight vs. Raiders? Chargers RB's status revealed for Week 2 clash - Source: Imagn

Omarion Hampton has been the talk of the town for the LA Chargers ahead of their Week 2 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. The running back is expected to play a key role for the Chargers, and fans want to know if Hampton will suit up for the Monday Night Football contest.

Is Chargers RB Omarion Hampton playing tonight vs. Raiders?

NFL: LA Chargers RB Omarion Hampton - Source: Imagn

Barring any late injury or setback, Omarion Hampton will play against the Raiders on Monday night. The Chargers running back is listed as active on the team roster.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hampton took part in full practice sessions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. He did not have any injury concerns heading into Week 2, suggesting that the RB should be a full go against Las Vegas.

The Chargers took Hampton with the No. 22 pick in this year's NFL draft. He was considered one of the best RBs in the draft class.

Hampton made his debut for the Chargers in their 27-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. He posted 48 yards on 15 carries and 13 yards on two receptions.

Hampton offers a dual threat for the Chargers in their offense. He linked up well with LA quarterback Justin Herbert in Week 1 and will want to continue their budding partnership.

However, Hampton will be eager to get his first touchdown in the NFL and will want to do it as soon as possible, potentially against the Raiders on Monday night.

Who are the announcers for the Chargers vs. Raiders game Week 2 game?

Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analysis) will be in the announcers' booth for the Chargers vs. Raiders game, which will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Here are the key details for the Raiders vs. Chargers Week 2 clash, where you can catch Hampton in action:

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 15, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

