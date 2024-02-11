Is Patrick Mahomes playing today? Update on Chiefs QB for Super Bowl showdown against 49ers

Hell yeah, Patrick Mahomes is playing today. Would it be a Super Bowl matchup without the two-time Super Bowl MVP pulling off his heroics in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV?

The Chiefs QB has been given a clean bill of health, though Kansas City is still dealing with a couple of concerns for the Big Game.

Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Practice

Super Bowl 2024: Chiefs vs 49ers injury report

Joe Thuney (G) has been ruled out after failing to recover in time from a pectoral injury. There's also some concern when it comes to Jerick McKinnon. The RB was dealing with a groin injury and has been activated off Injured Reserve. However, the Chiefs haven't yet made a decision on whether he'll suit up against the Niners.

On the 49ers' side of things, there aren't too many legitimate concerns for the Big Game. George Kittle (toe) and Arik Armstead (knee/foot) are dealing with some niggles but they are expected to be given the green light for the game.

What uniforms are Chiefs and 49ers wearing for the Super Bowl?

Since the Chiefs are the home team for Super Bowl LVIII, they got the chance to decide which colors they'd wear for this game. The Chiefs opted to go with their traditional red, which means the 49ers will be decked out in white.

Interestingly, since 2004, teams who wear white in the Super Bowl are 16-3.

This year, the Chiefs have a 6-4 record while wearing red, with crucial wins over the Dolphins (twice), the Eagles and the Bills.

The 49ers, on the other hand, have a 4-1 record wearing white this season.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 live and for free

Super Bowl 58 will air live on CBS, since they have the rights this year. The Big Game will also air on Nickelodeon. If you don't have a cable connection, you can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription. This carries a seven-day free trial so you can catch Patrick Mahomes' magic in real time with no fuss.