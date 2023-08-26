Is Patrick Mahomes playing today? Update on NFL MVP for Chiefs vs Browns

Today at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Cleveland Browns in their third and last exhibition game. The match is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. E.T.

The Chiefs do not intend to play all of their starters and are likely going to give secondary and up-and-coming players the majority of the playing time. This could go a long way in preventing injuries before the beginning of the regular season.

Supporters shouldn't expect to see Patrick Mahomes in this one. With August 29 the deadline for the roster cutdown, this game is some players' last opportunity to leave an imprint on the team's management and coaching staff.

Andy Reid, the head coach of Kansas City, stated during the week that his starters could be involved "a little bit" against the Browns; nevertheless, even if other first-team members start the contest, players like Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce might sit out.

Reid might use this game to give the many younger players on the squad one last, in-depth examination after last week's 38-10 preseason triumph over the Arizona Cardinals.

On September 7, the Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions to kick off their 2023 NFL regular season.

Who will start for the Browns against the Chiefs?

After an uninspiring overall performance last season, the Cleveland Browns will be optimistic that quarterback Deshaun Watson has gotten his rhythm back ahead of the regular season.

The Browns have a 1-1-1 record after three preseason games this year.

Today's game is anticipated to feature the majority of the Browns' regular starters, so it should be entertaining. The Browns are in for a big year, especially for Watson who is making his long-awaited return to a full season of football.

Before the start of the regular season, head coach Kevin Stefanski appeared to believe his club needed a little more polishing. For this reason, he has stated that the starters for the Browns will play up to 30 snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs today.

