Is Patrick Mahomes playing tonight? Chiefs QB's status explored for preseason opener vs Cardinals

Patrick Mahomes has been in the spotlight this offseason. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been working hard on his fitness after losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Although Mahomes will play a critical role for the Chiefs in the 2025 season, many want to know if the three-time Super Bowl winner will play in Kansas City's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

Is Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes playing tonight vs Cardinals?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty

As things stand, Patrick Mahomes will play against the Cardinals on Saturday. The quarterback, along with other Chiefs starters, will take the field, albeit for a limited number of reps.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that he plans to start Mahomes and a few other key players against Arizona.

“I’m gonna play everybody,” Reid said. “All those young guys, I’d love to see how they compete. The higher draft picks are gonna be in there (against) a little bit better competition, so I want to see how they handle that.”

It will be interesting to see how many reps Mahomes gets against the Cardinals on Saturday. Kansas City will want its superstar QB to be healthy for the regular season, which could mean fewer snaps in preseason.

The Chiefs will also play preseason games against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 15 and against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 22.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Cardinals Week 1 preseason game?

The Week 1 preseason clash between the Chiefs and Cardinals will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. The contest will be broadcast on NBC (channel 5) in Phoenix and on CBS (channel 41) in Kansas City.

Here are the important details for the Chiefs vs. Cardinals Week 1 preseason game:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC (channel 5) in Phoenix and CBS (channel 41) in Kansas City

