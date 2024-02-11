Is Post Malone performing at Super Bowl 58? All about singer's plans in Las Vegas

Super Bowl 58 is upon us. The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in this year's big game on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Super Bowl is a showpiece event with some top music artists performing pregame and during the halftime show. The Chiefs-49ers game will commence at 6:30 p.m. EST, but a traditional function will take place before kickoff, including a rendition of the national anthem.

Is Post Malone performing at Super Bowl 58?

Super Bowl LVIII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show - Press Conference

Rapper Post Malone will be singing America The Beautiful at Super Bowl 58. The NFL confirmed last month that the rapper will be taking the stage as part of the pregame convention in Las Vegas.

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2024?

The NFL announced that country music legend Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2024. Meanwhile, R&B singer Andra Day will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing as part of this year's pregame performance.

The NFL also announced that Daniel Durant will render the national anthem at Super Bowl 58 via sign language. Model and dancer Anjel Pinero will perform the visual-manual performance for America the Beautiful before the Chiefs vs. 49ers game begins, while actor Shaheem Sanchez will sign Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Who is headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher will take center stage at the Super Bowl halftime show this year. There are suggestions that he might be joined by a few more guests during his set.

On Thursday, reports from TMZ revealed that Alicia Keys was rehearsing with Usher at Allegiant Stadium, which could mean that she could get on stage at the halftime show. Furthermore, there are suggestions that Lil John, Ludacris, Beyoncé, and Justin Bieber might be in the hat to make guest appearances at the event.