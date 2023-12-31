Is Puka Nacua playing today vs Giants? Exploring Rams WR's status for Week 17

Puka Nacua is having a sensational rookie year with the Los Angeles Rams as one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL. He has averaged more than six receptions per game during the 2023 season and has already totaled 1,327 receiving yards.

While Nacua has appeared in every game so far this year, his Week 17 availability has been in question following a limited practice week. He has been dealing with a hip injury leading up to his game against the New York Giants which forced him to miss practice on Friday.

Despite his absence, head coach Sean McVay announced on Friday that he still expects Nacua to be available to play in Week 17. NFL insider Adam Schefter followed that on Sunday morning by reporting that his sources have confirmed that the superstar rookie is still expected to play against the Giants.

This is excellent news for the Rams, who have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL lately. They have won five of their past six games to propel themselves firmly into the NFL playoff picture after what appeared to be another disappointing season.

In fact, a victory in Week 17 would lock up one of the Wild Card spots for the Rams in the NFC.

Puka Nacua can help them do so, as he has been one of their most reliable offensive weapons this year.

His potential availability will also be extremely important in fantasy football leagues. The 2023 fantasy playoffs have already kicked off and the championship round will be played in many formats this week.

Puka Nacua fantasy value in Week 17

Puka Nacua has established himself as not only the most productive rookie wide receiver in the NFL this year but also one of the most reliable fantasy football options. He currently ranks as the overall WR9 in fantasy points per game entering Week 17 and has also recorded the seventh-most targets this season.

The rookie sensation has been an absolute weapon in PPR leagues, ranking among the top 12 weekly wide receivers eight times in 15 games. As long as he is healthy enough to receive his usual workload in Week 17, he will be one of the best overall lineup options.

The New York Giants have struggled against fantasy football wide receivers this year, allowing the sixth-most points per game to the position. Nacua has been targeted at least seven times in every game this season, so he could be in for another huge performance this week.