Is Puka Nacua playing tonight? Update on Rams WR's availability for MNF Week 3 vs. Bengals

Puka Nacua has become the talk of the town for the Los Angeles Rams. The wideout has enjoyed a superb start to the season, racking up 266 yards on 25 receptions in two games.

However, Nacua has been given a questionable designation for the Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Sept. 25. The rookie sensation has been dealing with an oblique injury but the good news for the Rams is that his injury isn't too serious.

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters on Saturday and said that he expects Nacua to play against the Bengals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

What happened to Puka Nacua?

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua

As per reports, Puka Nacua suffered an oblique injury in Los Angeles' Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared on the Rams' injury report during the week and didn't practice on Thursday.

Nacua returned to training as a limited participant on Friday. However, his status for Week 3 remains questionable.

Nacua has been one of the most impressive rookies this season, but he is yet to get a touchdown. The receiver has formed a strong partnership with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Although Nacua is reportedly not at his 100% for the MNF contest against the Bengals, he is expected to play a part in the Rams' offense.

How to watch Rams vs. Bengals? TV schedule and live stream details

The Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals game will be telecast live on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 25.

Fans without access to cable can stream the game live on NFL+ and Fubo TV.

Game: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Stadium: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Date: Monday, Sept. 25

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: NFL+ and Fubo TV

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.