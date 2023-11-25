Is Puka Nacua playing in Week 12? Latest on Rams WR for Cardinals matchup

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua sustained an injury in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks. His availability for Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals was immediately thrown into uncertainty due to the injury.

The wide receiver's tremendous rookie season has been slightly marred by a slew of small setbacks, including a fresh injury to his shoulder.

Nacua was limited in the Rams' practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder problem. On Thursday and Friday, though, his status was changed to full participation in practice.

The receiver has already experienced an oblique and a knee injury this season but played through both before suffering a shoulder issue in Week 11. His full involvement in practice on Thursday and Friday gives rise to some optimism that the injury is not significant and indicates that he will start Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

With a string of impressive performances, Nacua, whom the Rams selected with minimal fanfare in the fifth round of this year's draft, is surpassing expectations. Even though he has had one injury or the other for the most part of the season, he has still managed to record 69 receptions for 897 yards and 3 touchdowns.

What happened to Puka Nacua?

In Week 11, Puka Nacua impressed once more, leading the LA Rams to a 17-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. The 22-year-old receiver caught five passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in that game. He is currently on track to rank among the top three rookie wideouts for reception in NFL history.

The wide receiver did, however, sustain a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of the game. Though he was experiencing some pain, Nacua finished the game.

Rams' head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media on Monday about Nacua's shoulder injury:

"He had his shoulder banged up a little bit on the one pass interference that he drew. Day-to-day."

Puka Nacua has since recorded two complete participations after one limited participation in practice. This means that barring any setbacks, he'll be ready for the Rams' Week 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.