Is Raheem Mostert playing today vs Ravens? Dolphins RB's status for Week 17 clash explored

Raheem Mostert has been a star this season as he leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns (18) and fourth in rushing yards (1,012), while his 21 total touchdowns are tied for the most this season. The 18 touchdowns are the most in a single season for any Miami Dolphins running back in franchise history.

However, Mostert will be inactive as the Dolphins face the Baltimore Ravens in a showdown where the No.1 seed in the AFC is at stake. The Purdue alum was dealing with both knee and ankle injuries that saw him not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. He was limited in the team's final practice on Friday but will not be in the backfield in Week 17.

Miami will have to find a way to win without Raheem Mostert, who averaged 67.5 yards a game on the ground. It seems that the Dolphins will have to lean more toward Jeff Wilson in the run game this week. The 28-year-old has 29 carries with 122 yards and yet to reach the end zone.

Nonetheless, it is bad news for the Dolphins as Wilson is not Raheem Mostert. Fans might see All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill get involved with some trickery in the run game to help Wilson out.

The 31-year-old Mostert also impacted the passing game as he was fourth on the team in receptions (25) and third in touchdowns (three). The Baltimore Ravens will have one less target to focus on, as Tua Tagovailoa is already with receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Raheem Mostert and his fantasy value in Week 17

Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

While the absence of Raheem Mostert is hard on Miami's offense, it will be even more challenging for fantasy managers with him on their rosters. The running back being inactive could not have come at a worse time, as it is fantasy championship week in most leagues.

His 267.7 PPR fantasy points are in the top 15 among all players this season and second behind Christian McCaffrey among RBs. Mostert has 13 games with 10+ fantasy points, seven over 15 points and five with over 20 points.

It has been a career year for Mostert as managers have been the biggest beneficiary of his production. Some fantasy leagues run the entire season, and Raheem Mostert could return in Week 18 if healthy.

However, the outcome of Miami's game against Baltimore could factor into that decision.