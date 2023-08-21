Is Sam Howell playing tonight? NFL Preseason Week 2 update on Commanders QB vs Ravens

Sam Howell was taken in the fifth round of last year's NFL Draft by the Commanders in hopes of being their franchise quarterback. The 22-year-old will lead the team when the regular starts next month.

Before that, the team will face the Ravens on Monday night. Head coach Ron Rivera stated that Howell will play in the preseason matchup against Baltimore. However, how long the former Tar Heels star will be in the game remains unknown.

Howell played in the Commanders' first preseason game against the Browns on Aug. 11 in a 17 - 15 win. He went nine of 12 passing for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Sam Howell spoke to the media on being named the Washington Commanders starting quarterback this season:

“Yeah, I mean, obviously, I'm always confident in my abilities just to come out here and perform and do well for this football team. I think just throughout camp every single day, I've gotten better and more comfortable, and I feel like I'm in a really good place right now with the offense.

"I feel really good going out there every single day, and I feel good about my chances to go out there and execute.”

Howell and the Commanders will be familiar with the Baltimore Ravens, as the teams held joint practices ahead of the game.

Last season, Sam Howell started the final game against the Cowboys despite being inactive for the previous three games. He threw for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the 26-6 win.

Sam Howell on backup Jacoby Brissett: "He's Awesome"

The second-year signal-caller will be backed up by veteran Jacoby Brissett, whom the Commanders signed this offseason. Howell talked how Brissett has helped him in and out of the locker room:

"He's awesome. I definitely got really lucky to have a guy like that in my corner. He came here to compete. He's done a really good job not only for him coming here and competing, he's here trying to help me.

"He's been an awesome guy to have. He's been an awesome friend to me. We have a great relationship, so I'm just super thankful to have a guy like that in the locker room."

Brissett has started 48 games over the course of his NFL career, including 11 last season with the Cleveland Browns. He threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions before Deshaun Watson started the remaining six games for Cleveland.

The Commanders will see if Sam Howell is the guy as he'll have the experience of Brissett behind him.

