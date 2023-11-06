Is Sauce Gardner playing tonight? Jets CB’s status explored for Week 9 MNF game vs Chargers

Sauce Gardner and the New York Jets are set to face the Los Angeles Chargers tonight on Monday Night Football. The Jets are 4-3 on the season and are coming off a hard-fought 13-10 win over the New York Giants last week.

The Chargers on the other hand recorded a dominating 30-13 win over the Chicago Bears last week and enter this game as a favorite. Gardner missed a game this season due to concussion and some are eager to know about his status for this game.

Will Sauce Gardner play tonight vs Chargers?

Sauce Gardner is fully healthy and will start for the Jets tonight. He has recovered from the concussion and also played last week against the Giants. In six games this season, Gardner has recorded 17 solo tackles and seven assisted tackles. He would love to record his first interception of the season against the Chargers tonight.

The Jets are still without Aaron Rodgers but are still in a great spot to make the playoffs. Zach Wilson has shown improvement every week and the team has faith in him. They could make the playoffs which would allow the four-time NFL to play again this season.

Jets defense needs to be at its best in Week 9

The New York Jets' have one of the best defenses in the NFL. They have made life tough for every elite quarterback that they have faced this season and will be required to do the same tonight.

Despite the Chargers' struggles, there is no denying that Justin Herbert is among the top quarterbacks in the league. He could single-handedly win the game for his team, and due to it, the Jets' defense spearheaded by Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams needs to be at its best.

Herbert is error-prone under pressure and it will be interesting to see how he plays tonight in a prime time game. In seven games this season, he has thrown for 1,890 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions with a passer rating of 101.1.