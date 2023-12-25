Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift has been in the limelight ever since the power couple burst onto the scene after making their relationship official.

Swift's appearance has become somewhat of a gameday tradition in recent weeks, with the 12-time Grammy winner often spotted in the VIP box at NFL games as the Kansas City Chiefs aim to go back-to-back in their quest for the Super Bowl.

Swift touched base in Kansas City on Christmas Day ahead of the Chiefs' showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Raiders vs Chiefs: Taylor Swift officially in attendance

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been supremely impressive in December, logging just one win out of three so far.

The Raiders game, though, offers Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and co. the opportunity to play their way into form as the NFL playoffs approach.

The Chiefs have all but guaranteed a spot for themselves in the NFL playoffs. At 9-5, the Chiefs will formally cement that spot with a win over Las Vegas on Christmas. When it comes to winning the division, though, the Chiefs have a Sisyphean mountain to climb.

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes welcomes Taylor Swift to Chiefs fandom amid blossoming friendship with his wife, Brittany Mahomes

Swift's friendship with Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany has also become a talking point in recent weeks.

There were certain negative rumors buzzing about the pair, but Brittany put those to bed in an NSFW rant on social media.

In any case, Patrick Mahomes also had a thing or two to say about the duo.

In an interview on CBS Mornings last week, Mahomes said of Swift's influence:

"At first, I felt like everybody kinda stayed away. Just let him do what he was doing and then he started bringing Taylor around. We realized how cool of a person she was. So for us...there's a couple of jokes here and there, at the beginning. But now it's just, she's Kingdom now. Part of the team."

Mahomes added:

"It's cool that she's embraced Brittany and they've built a friendship as well. For me, it's Travis, man. And hey, he's lucky enough to be with a great woman."

Predict And Win × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.