Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift has been in the limelight ever since the power couple burst onto the scene after making their relationship official.
Swift's appearance has become somewhat of a gameday tradition in recent weeks, with the 12-time Grammy winner often spotted in the VIP box at NFL games as the Kansas City Chiefs aim to go back-to-back in their quest for the Super Bowl.
Swift touched base in Kansas City on Christmas Day ahead of the Chiefs' showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders vs Chiefs: Taylor Swift officially in attendance
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been supremely impressive in December, logging just one win out of three so far.
The Raiders game, though, offers Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and co. the opportunity to play their way into form as the NFL playoffs approach.
The Chiefs have all but guaranteed a spot for themselves in the NFL playoffs. At 9-5, the Chiefs will formally cement that spot with a win over Las Vegas on Christmas. When it comes to winning the division, though, the Chiefs have a Sisyphean mountain to climb.
Patrick Mahomes welcomes Taylor Swift to Chiefs fandom amid blossoming friendship with his wife, Brittany Mahomes
Swift's friendship with Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany has also become a talking point in recent weeks.
There were certain negative rumors buzzing about the pair, but Brittany put those to bed in an NSFW rant on social media.
In any case, Patrick Mahomes also had a thing or two to say about the duo.
In an interview on CBS Mornings last week, Mahomes said of Swift's influence:
"At first, I felt like everybody kinda stayed away. Just let him do what he was doing and then he started bringing Taylor around. We realized how cool of a person she was. So for us...there's a couple of jokes here and there, at the beginning. But now it's just, she's Kingdom now. Part of the team."
Mahomes added:
"It's cool that she's embraced Brittany and they've built a friendship as well. For me, it's Travis, man. And hey, he's lucky enough to be with a great woman."