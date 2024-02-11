Is Taylor Swift in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl? Latest on Travis Kelce's girlfriend for Chiefs-49ers 

Taylor Swift's Super Bowl trip has become a fascination of sorts as the Kansas City Chiefs prep for a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ever since the Chiefs slayed Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, there were doubts over whether Swift would make it in time to Sin City to support Travis Kelce in person.

Is Taylor Swift in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl?

Per multiple reports (and some sleuthing from her fans on social media), Taylor Swift boarded a flight out of Tokyo's Haneda Airport and landed at LAX around 3:30 pm local time.

Vista Jet reportedly had another flight on standby in case of a breakdown with Swift's private jet.

The Associated Press reached out to Swift's representatives, though they did not offer a comment.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie also confirmed to People Magazine that Swift will be in attendance this evening.

Where is Taylor Swift now?

Going by these reports and pictures of her emerging from her jet at LAX, it appears she has touched base in Vegas just in time ahead of the Super Bowl, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Will Taylor Swift watch Chiefs vs 49ers from a Super Bowl suite?

On Saturday, Feb.10, TMZ reported that Travis Kelce took it upon himself to ensure his girlfriend, her family and his own family get the best seats at the Allegiant Stadium.

The Chiefs tight end reportedly splashed $1 million on a Super Bowl suite to accomodate Swift's parents, his own parents and Jason and Kylie Kelce.

Per the Suite Experience Group at the Allegiant Stadium, prices for a Super Bowl suite this year average between $1,400,000 and $2,500,000. The options range from Traditional Suites and Owners' Club Suites to Premium Loge Boxes.

Drake bets $1.15 million on Chiefs to win Super Bowl owing to Swifties' influence

Drake, a man known for wrecking championship challenges with his bets and the 'Drake Curse,' has bet $1.150 million in Bitcoin on the Chiefs to win Super Bowl 58.

The Canadian rapper said that betting against Taylor Swift's fans does not seem like a wise move. It remains to be seen if the Chiefs can now break the 'Drake Curse,' but fans are not yet convinced they will.

Another celeb backing the Chiefs is Adele. During a performance at her residency in Sin City, she said:

"I'm a bit torn because I kind of want the 49ers to win, but I'm also a Chiefs fan. I think I want the Chiefs to win just because… Taylor Swift's boyfriend."

She then told the crowd that whoever was complaining about Swift's presence at the games should "get a f**king life" because Travis Kelce's her "f**king boyfriend."