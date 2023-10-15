Is Tee Higgins playing today? Bengals WR’s status explored for Week 6

As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 p.m. ET today, they have good news surrounding wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins missed last week's game due to a cracked rib injury. According to multiple reports, Higgins will suit up today and return to the Bengals lineup.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport Tweeted:

"#Bengals WR Tee Higgins, returning from a cracked rib and listed as questionable, is expected to play today, source said."

The Bengals will need Higgins present as they've struggled this season on offense, losing three out of their first five games.

Quarterback Joe Burrow has been having a very slow start to the year after becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL. In five games, he has thrown for 1,045 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions, with a passer rating of 78.3.

Tee Higgins injury update

Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins missed last week's game vs. the Arizona Cardinals. He was listed as questionable all week on the injury report and was a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practice.

Higgins was listed as a game-time decision this weekend, but it looks like his rib is good enough for him to play. Higgins said on Thursday that he was itching to play while being proud of his team for picking up last week's victory. He told reporters:

"Itching to play, but man, guys went out there last week and handled business. I couldn't be more proud. Whenever I saw things they come on the sideline, I relay to them what I saw, and it was very helpful."

In four games played during the 2023 season, Higgins has recorded 12 receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Higgins is set to become a free agent after this season and he's looking for another big campaign that will set him up for a big payday. As to whether that will be in Cincinnati or elsewhere remains to be seen.