Is Tee Higgins playing in Week 5? Bengals WR's availability status explored

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is one of Joe Burrow's favorite targets. The Clemson Tigers alum is an excellent route runner and a crucial part of how the Bengals' offense operates.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, Higgins is not expected to play in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. He is set to miss the game as he is recovering from a rib injury sustained in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

What happened to Tee Higgins?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 4 loss against the Tennessee Titans, Higgins left the game early due to a rib injury. Higgins had recorded two catches from four targets for 19 yards.

According to ESPN, Higgins' availability, or lack thereof, should be made official roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, when Cincinnati releases its inactive list.

Higgins joins the likes of linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion), and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (back) on the injured list. At the same time, defensive end Trey Hendrickson (back) remains questionable.

Due to the likely unavailability of Tee Higgins, the bulk of targets will once again go to Ja'Marr Chase. Trenton Irwin and Andrei Iosivas would be in line for an elevated role in the absence of Higgins.

When will Tee Higgins return from injury?

Cincinnati Bengals WR2 Tee Higgins could make his return from injury in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks. However, the Bengals can choose to rest Higgins for the Seahawks game and welcome him back to the fold in Week 8's game against the San Francisco 49ers, thanks to their bye week in Week 7.

However, after a poor start to the season, the Bengals need all the help that they can get. They currently sit at 1-3 to open the season. and QB Joe Burrow is struggling with an injury of his own.

The Bengals will need to hit form soon if they are to keep their postseason hopes alive. It all starts tonight against the Arizona Cardinals, a franchise that looks among the favorites in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes.

A win against the Cardinals would take the Bengals to 2-3, and they'll have momentum heading into the business end of the 2023 NFL season.