Is Thursday Night Football over for the season?

Thursday Night Football is traditionally an important part of the NFL season. The midweek game gives NFL fans something to look forward to, and it's a great way to start the game week. Thursday Night Football games this season were broadcast via Amazon Prime, and the platform broadcast 16 games between Weeks 2 and 17, including the first-ever Black Friday game. Hence, the season's last Thursday Night Football game was on Dec. 28 between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

That means Thursday Night Football is over for the season, but there's no need to worry. The NFL has an exciting week of action to look forward to, and not one but two Saturday night games.

Why is there no Thursday Night Football game in Week 18?

It's all about scheduling, and the 2023 Thursday Night Football schedule ran through Week 17. The final TNF broadcast was the "Joe Flacco Bowl", as the Cleveland Browns beat the New York Jets on Dec. 28, 2023.

Due to heightened postseason implications, the league typically doesn't schedule Thursday night games for the last week of the regular season. It's important to note that playing a TNF game in the last week of the regular season could give teams an unfair advantage or disadvantage heading into the postseason.

Hence, the next scheduled game in the 2023 NFL season is the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Week 18 NFL Schedule

The NFL has reached the last week of the 2023 regular season. It has been an enthralling year filled with action, shocks, and highlight reel-worthy moments. Here's the schedule for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL regular season:

Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m.

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7, 2023:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions at 1 p.m.

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots at 1 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m.

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants at 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders at 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m.

