Is it time to trade Justin Jefferson? Options explored as Vikings WR ruled out for Week 11

Justin Jefferson was taken in the first few picks of every NFL fantasy draft this year and looked well worth the investment. Before suffering an injury in Week 5's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jefferson had recorded 36 receptions for 571 yards and 3 touchdowns, worth 91.10 points in HPPR leagues.

The hamstring injury looked worrisome. It forced him off the field and Jefferson was put on IR and set to miss at least four games. While he is nearing a return, Justin Jefferson has been ruled out of Week 11's matchup with the Denver Broncos.

As the Minnesota Vikings have a bye in Week 13, there is real doubt as to whether he will return next week and regardless, his absence presents fantasy managers with a dilemma. As managers drafted him so early, if you have kept Jefferson for a mid-to-late-season push, you will likely have felt his absence keenly.

The question of whether it is time to trade Justin Jefferson depends entirely on your circumstances in your league. If you are in playoff contention you should keep the faith, as when he returns he should be a game-wrecker, as his early season totals display (19.50, 19.40, 24.40, 23.50 in HPPR leagues). You will need him in the playoffs, so just hold fast.

If, however, you have struggled for form since he went down and find yourself on the outside of the playoff picture, it is probably time to trade the Vikings superstar. Teams with records of 4-6 and worse should at least explore their options at this point, as each game is vital.

So, with Justin Jefferson set to miss at least two of the remaining five weeks of the 2023 NFL season, what can you realistically get for him?

Managers to target with a Justin Jefferson trade package

Being such a game-wrecker, you can still ask for a high price for Justin Jefferson and should cater a trade package carefully. Any trade must give you a boost not just in Week 11, but improve your lineup and potentially your depth too.

You also need to be careful who you offer him to, as if you do reach the playoffs you don't want to get blown out by a super team of your making. The ideal managers to target are around the 6-4 and below mark, because if you take strong players from them they may drop a few games in his absence. This could mean they miss the playoffs and you slip past them.

If one of those teams happens to be managed by a Vikings fan, that would be perfect. Fans love to have one of their own in their lineup and Justin Jefferson has the star power to blind just about anyone.

You are unlikely to be able to leverage a top-performing receiver or running back in a trade. They are already playing at the highest level, so managers won't be looking to let them go. Sadly that means no Keenan Allen, Tyreek Hill or Christian McCaffrey. But there are plenty of other players who could change your season today.

Players to target in a Justin Jefferson trade package

Davante Adams - Jets vs. Raiders

There are two ways you can trade Justin Jefferson. You can try and land an elite player who is not quite firing on all cylinders in fantasy football and land them in a straight swap. This might require a small bench option from your team on top, but add that only if your first offer is rejected. Use Sportskeeda's trade optimizer to ensure you aren't making a mistake.

Some players to consider include:

#1, Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

While Davante Adams is a player of unquestionable quality, he has had an up-and-down season at the Raiders. After looking forlorn and frustrated for much of the year, Las Vegas changed head coach and the narrative has changed.

Adams has some potential shootouts to look forward to (Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs (twice), Minnesota Vikings, LA Chargers and Indianapolis Colts), however, he does have a bye in Week 13.

#2, Cooper Kupp, LA Rams

Cooper Kupp has had a strange season too. After missing a few games with injury, Kupp returned and looked like an elite fantasy threat. However, Kupp's fantasy totals plummeted when QB Matthew Stafford went down injured. Good news, Stafford is back and Kupp's owners might be uncertain enough to make a deal.

#3, Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Similar to Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs has suffered in a misfiring Las Vegas team this season. Like Adams, that appears to be over and Jacobs is hitting form. He has a bye in Week 13 which won't help you but will help this trade, and if you need a running back more than a receiver, this could be a good trade for you.

#4, Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Another running back to target is Jonathan Taylor. Taylor missed several games to start the season and the emergence of Zach Moss makes him an uncertain prospect for many. Make no mistake, Taylor is the lead back in Indianapolis and is starting to get the touches to prove it. While he is yet to truly dominate, his 10-20 points per game (HPPR) in his last four could skyrocket.

#5, Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are a strange team in fantasy and Derrick Henry has not been quite as dominant as in recent times. However, this makes him gettable. Henry is still an elite fantasy option but is susceptible to suffering from a bad game script when the Titans go behind by multiple scores. But when they take the lead, Henry is a tremendous asset to your team.

Trading Justin Jefferson for multiple players

If however, you are looking for depth, you could trade Justin Jefferson for multiple pieces. These would include players who aren't quite performing, returning from injury, just emerging, or just aren't at Jefferson's fantasy level.

While these are obviously a gamble, some names to consider include:

Jakobi Meyers (Week 13 bye)

Quentin Johnston

Calvin Ridley

DeAndre Hopkins

Ty Chandler (Week 13 bye)

Alexander Mattison (Week 13 bye)

Diontae Johnson

George Pickens

Zay Flowers

Jahmyr Gibbs

Drake London (Week 11 bye)

Chris Olave (Week 11 bye)

Christian Kirk

Courtland Sutton

Najee Harris

Gus Edwards

Brandon Aiyuk

Chris Godwin

Amari Cooper

