Is Travis Kelce playing on Thursday? Chiefs TE’s availability status vs. Broncos explored

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was designated 'did not practice' in an injury report on Monday and had limited action on Tuesday. The All-Pro tight end returned to the field and played until the very end in his last game despite suffering an ankle injury.

The question now is whether or not Kelce will have the opportunity to get himself ready for the Chiefs' Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

As the new NFL week gets underway at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce is expected to be on the field when his team takes on the Broncos.

Andy Reid, the head coach of Kansas City, said on Tuesday:

"He's received quite an amount of treatment on it and he's feeling better, which is great. I'm just going to watch him to see how he moves and feels. In situations like this, he has always been truthful with me. So, just watch how he performs; however, he's doing fine right now. So, we'll see how it develops."

The injury to Travis Kelce happened during Kansas City's most recent game against the Minnesota Vikings. Taylor Swift, who is believed to be Kelce's love interest, coincidentally missed that game. It was the first Chiefs' game where she wasn't in the stands in the last three weeks.

This season, Kelce has already registered 27 catches for a team-best 222 yards and three touchdowns.

What happened to Travis Kelce?

In the Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings last weekend, Travis Kelce, 34, suffered an ankle strain.

In the second quarter, the two-time Super Bowl champion caught a throw from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fell to the turf while being unmarked.

He attempted to shake it off at first but could not do that and needed to be led to the locker room while directing attention to his hurt right foot.

Kelce returned for the second half with his right ankle severely bandaged after going to the locker room to have that ankle examined.

In that 27-20 victory over the Vikings, Kelce finished with 10 catches for 67 yards and one touchdown. After he seemed to have injured his knee, he gained more than 30 yards and scored his lone touchdown.

This is Travis Kelce's second right leg injury of the season. He had a bone bruise on his knee two days before the Chiefs' opening contest against the Detroit Lions and could not participate in his team's lone loss of the 2023 season.