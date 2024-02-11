Is Travis Kelce playing today? Update on Chiefs TE for Super Bowl showdown against 49ers 

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl tonight. The game will be played at the Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders as the Chiefs aim to defend their Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs defeated the likes of the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins on their way to the Super Bowl. On the other hand, the 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions to win the NFC.

So far in the playoffs, Kelce has played quite well and has been a big reason for his team's success. Will he play tonight against the 49ers? Let's take a look at his status.

Will Travis Kelce play today in the Super Bowl vs 49ers?

Travis Kelce: Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability

Travis Kelce is fully healthy and will play against the 49ers in the Super Bowl. The star tight end didn't play in Week 1 due to a knee injury but ever since then has been available for his team.

Kelce did not play in Week 18 and instead rested to prepare for the playoffs, which has allowed him to play at an even higher level than he did during the regular season.

During the regular season, Kelce had 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games. His numbers were low considering his usual standard, but Kelce has made up for them in the playoffs.

In three postseason games this year, he has 23 catches for 262 yards and has scored a touchdown in all three games. It will be interesting to see how Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs perform against the 49ers.

Travis Kelce Super Bowl stats

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

So far in his career, Travis Kelce has played in three Super Bowls. In those three games, he has 22 receptions for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

Back in 2021, when the Chiefs won 31-20 against the 49ers in Super Bowl LV, Kelce finished with six receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs star has always been a great performer in the playoffs. In 21 postseason games, he has 156 receptions for 1,810 yards and 19 touchdowns. Kelce only trails Jerry Rice (22) in most receiving touchdowns in NFL playoffs, and many expect him to surpass the 49ers legend before he retires.