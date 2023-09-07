Is Travis Kelce playing tonight vs. Lions? Chiefs TE's status explored

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently hyperextended his knee in practice. Due to that, his status for the game against the Detroit Lions was uncertain.

It was reported that the tight end will work out before the game and then his status for the game will be declared. However, FOX Sports analyst and Kansas City native, Nick Wright was the first to break the news about Kelce's availability.

Here's what Nick Wright said:

"Breaking News: Travis Kelce is OUT tonight vs. the Lions. It will be the first game the future Hall of Famer has missed due to injury since his rookie year."

When it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs, Nick Wright is usually right, and he is spot on once again regarding the TE's status for the season opener.

This will be a huge blow for the Chiefs, who are also without Chris Jones. It will be interesting to see the gameplan Andy Reid prepares for the rest of the offense without his star-tight end.

Travis Kelce's absence will provide opportunity for others to step up

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Since Travis Kelce is not playing, this is the perfect opportunity for other Chiefs players to step up and make their name. Players like Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be heavily targetted, and the Chiefs will also rely on Jerrick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to make contributions.

Justyn Ross is coming off a great preseason and training camp, which is why he could be involved in the game as well. Moreover, until the reigning NFL MVP is their quarterback, the Chiefs will always be favored to come victorious.

Patrick Mahomes will make the game easier for everyone around him, and hopefully, the underrated Chiefs offense will rise up to the occasion.

