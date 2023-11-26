Is Trevor Lawrence playing today? Jaguars QB’s Week 12 status explored

Trevor Lawrence has reportedly been dealing with a knee injury for several weeks during the 2023 NFL season. While it hasn't forced him to miss any games yet, it could affect his performance on the football field. The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping he can be at his best for a crucial Week 12 matchup with the Houston Texans for possession of first place in the AFC South division.

The good news for the Jaguars is that Lawrence, now in his third NFL season, has never missed a game due to injury. He demonstrates his toughness and finds ways to play through his ailments. He is expected to do so once again in Week 12.

Will Trevor Lawrence play in Week 12?

Trevor Lawrence

Unless he suffers a setback during pregame warmups, Trevor Lawrence is fully expected to be the Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback for their Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans. He has yet to miss a game with his knee injury that he has been dealing with since Week 6. And with no reported setbacks during practice this week, he should be good to go.

According to Lawrence in a recent press conference before their Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans via NFL.com:

"It's feeling better. It's finally getting to where I'm not going to think about it as much, and it won't be as much of an issue. I'm starting to move pretty fluid and it's not bothering me when I do much. It's still a little here or there. It'll get aggravated."

"I'm starting to feel comfortable. I'm happy with my progress. We've been able to protect it the last few weeks, and I'm excited to get going and play normal, move around, all that stuff."

The Jaguars' quarterback continues to recover. However, he admits that his knee has still been bothering him. While his statistics have been down this year, he has still found a way to lead his team to a 7-3 record so far.

Trevor Lawrence's knee injury is affecting the Jaguars' play-calling

Pederson and Lawrence

While Trevor Lawrence has appeared in every game this season for the Jaguars, his lingering knee injury has affected which plays are being called on offense, according to head coach Doug Pederson. He admitted this during a press conference following their Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers via NFL.com.

Pederson said:

"One of the things that we haven't been able to do because of Trevor's condition with his knee is move him a little bit more. Sometimes, you can create things off of that. He's been limited that way."

Lawrence's strong suit has been his mobility, so being limited in that area explains why his production has dipped compared to last year. His sack numbers are the best example of this. For the entire 2022 season, Lawrence was sacked 27 times in 17 games. He has already been sacked 25 times in just 10 games this year. His inability to move around and extend plays impacts the Jaguars' offense.