Is Trevor Lawrence playing today? Latest update on Jaguars QB for Week 15 vs Ravens

Jacksonville Jaguars' first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Trevor Lawrence, has proved he can be depended upon.

In addition to his ever-present passing ability, in his third NFL season, he has demonstrated the full degree of his grit.

After the Jaguars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, the quarterback entered the locker room with an ankle injury. Many believed his injury would prevent him from playing for the remainder of the season or, at the very least, hinder the Jaguars' campaign.

However, surprisingly, Lawrence had sprained his high ankle only. Despite this, the 24-year-old was expected to sit out the Jaguars' next game against the Cleveland Browns. However, he played in that game and hit 22 of his 29 pass attempts for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Further, although he hadn't fully recovered, Lawrence rushed for eight yards and an additional touchdown.

Trevor Lawrence's status update: Will the Jaguars' quarterback play against the Ravens?

Trevor Lawrence was listed on the Jacksonville Jaguars' injury report on Wednesday after practice following the team's Week 14 defeat to the Cleveland Browns. Fortunately for the Jags, their franchise QB could still participate fully in all the practices. It appears he didn't have any problems with his high-ankle sprain during his previous game.

Lawrence is expected to play when the Jaguars take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. In addition, the QB looks to aid his team in ending a losing streak of two consecutive games and holding the lead in the AFC South.

The Jaguars placed QB Nathan Rourke on waivers for the third time this season. They are no longer worried about Lawrence's health following an ankle injury.

Week 14 was Lawrence's sixth career game in which he threw for three touchdowns or more. With 54 passing touchdowns, he now holds fourth place in Jacksonville Jaguars history of most passing touchdowns. On Sunday night, he'll attempt to increase that total against the unwavering Baltimore Ravens defense.