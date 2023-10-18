Is Trevor Lawrence playing tomorrow? Update on Jaguars QB for Week 7 TNF vs. Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars franchise QB Trevor Lawrence hasn't missed a game in his two-year-plus NFL career. The Clemson Tigers alum has been the definition of consistency with the Jags and has helped them rise to become a playoff-contending team.

However, due to a knee injury in Week 6, it looked like Lawrence's streak was coming to an end. That's until the 2022 Pro Bowler held a press conference addressing his injury issues. In this piece, we will give you the latest update on Lawrence, what happened to him and a potential date for his return. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trevor Lawrence Injury Update

Following the Jacksonville Jaguars' Tuesday practice, Trevor Lawrence spoke at a press conference about his injured knee. The shot caller said:

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

"I'm going to do everything I can to be out there; I feel a lot better today than I would've thought. So I like how I'm progressing, and I'm going to do everything I can to be out there on Thursday. It's progressed really well through the past 24-48 hours. So, really like where it's at."

It's also important to note that Lawrence wore a knee brace on the affected knee during Tuesday's practice, where he was listed as a limited participant. Otherwise, he looked sharp while completing some QB-centric drills during the open media portion of the training. He should be expected to play Thursday against the New Orleans Saints

Expand Tweet

What happened to Trevor Lawrence?

Trevor Lawrence sustained the injury on a third-and-7 play from the Indianapolis 16-yard line with a few minutes remaining in the Jaguars' 37-20 victory against the Colts on Sunday. The injury came after he artfully faked a pass to the right to Travis Etienne Jr., moved left and was trucked over by Indianapolis DE Samson Ebukam at the 33-yard line.

Following the hit, Lawrence clutched his knee and went down on the turf. He later helped himself off the Gridiron and walked around for a couple of minutes. He did not return to the field for the rest of the game.

Expand Tweet

When will Trevor Lawrence return?

As mentioned above by Lawrence himself, he will try his best to play against the New Orleans Saints in tomorrow's TNF matchup. The mood is positive in the Jaguars camp, as Lawrence has been going through the motions in training.

Players like Lawrence are hard to keep off the Gridiron, and it will be a major surprise if he's not the one starting under centre for the Jags in tomorrow's game.