Is Trevor Lawrence playing this week? Jaguars QB’s status explored for Week 17

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had a rough couple of weeks. The former first-overall pick has been part of a Jaguars team that has suffered four losses in a row. The Jaguars aren't playing winning football currently, and their Pro Bowl QB is partly to blame for their recent woes.

However, they have more things to worry about ahead of the Jaguars' Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers. This article will look at Lawrence's injury status, what happened to him, and when to expect him back.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which way should Giants next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to get NY back in contention

Trevor Lawrence injury update

According to ESPN, Trevor Lawrence suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson confirmed this on Tuesday, stating that Lawrence is "progressing" but is uncertain about being available for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

It's important to note that Lawrence hasn't missed a single regular season game since he got drafted by the Jaguars in 2021. The Clemson Tigers alum is one of the most durable shot callers in the NFL, and earlier this season, he spoke of his pride at being available during games he entered with niggling injuries.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Trevor Lawrence?

Trevor Lawrence likely suffered the sprained AC joint in his side's blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16. Lawrence was sacked three times and finished the game with more interceptions (two) than touchdowns (one). The game was the fourth loss for the playoff-chasing Jaguars.

It's also important to note that this is the third straight week that Lawrence has dealt with an injury. Lawrence suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 14 and a concussion in Week 15.

Doug Pederson stated on these injuries, "He has been fortunate enough to bounce back from all of them. We'll see as he goes this week where he's at. Fortunately, he has been available every week so far."

Expand Tweet

When will Trevor Lawrence return?

AC joint sprains are notoriously tricky to predict. Hence, Lawrence's availability for Week 17 comes down to how he performs in training during the week. His head coach seems optimistic about his availability, which should be a good sign for the Jacksonville faithful.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their postseason dreams in their hands and will top the AFC South division if they win their last two games. They'll probably need Lawrence to play in both games, but they'll need to offer him more protection in the upcoming fixtures. Brutal hits from edge rushers won't be good on his throwing shoulder, and they could cause further damage come January.

Deebo Samuel or Odell Beckham Jr.? Check out our experts' Start/Sit projections for Week 16