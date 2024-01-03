Is Trevor Lawrence playing this week? Jaguars QB’s status explored for Week 18

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the first game of his career last week as he sat out due to an injury. The Jaguars didn't miss a beat, as they blew out the Carolina Panthers in a one-sided Week 17 game.

Lawrence had never missed a start, becoming one of just three quarterbacks to start every game since Week 1 of the 2021 season. The streak is over, and the Jaguars will hope their franchise star is available for Week 18.

Trevor Lawrence Injury Update

According to ESPN, Trevor Lawrence is improving and is considered day-to-day heading into Week 18. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson stated that the team will wait to see how the quarterback feels on Wednesday to evaluate his chances of suiting up against the Tennessee Titans.

This is a smart move from the Jaguars coaching staff, as it will only be safe to rush Lawrence back to action if he has healed properly. Furthermore, backup QB C.J. Beathard performed admirably in his place against the Panthers, completing 17 of 24 passes for 178 yards in the blowout win.

What happened to Trevor Lawrence?

Lawrence suffered a sprained right AC joint during his side's Week 16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before the injury, Lawrence had endured the most sacks of his young career, and it was only a matter of time before he'd be ruled out of action.

C.J. Beathard replaced Lawrence in the final quarter of the Tampa Bay game. Though Lawrence finished the drive, he was injured on the touchdown pass to wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Lawrence hurt his shoulder when diving out of bounds near the end of the third quarter. He was eventually ruled out of action for the upcoming Week 17 game against the Panthers.

When will Trevor Lawrence return?

Lawrence is one of the most durable shot callers in the league and the Clemson Tigers alum takes pride in not missing games. If Lawrence feels up to it, he'll be on the field on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

However, if Doug Pederson and his coaching staff ascertain that his shoulder needs more rest, then C.J. Beathard will have another start. We will keep you posted regarding Lawrence's availability in the days leading up to the Titans game.