Is Trey Lance playing today? Update on 49ers QB for preseason game against Las Vegas Raiders

Coming into the battle against the Las Vegas Raiders, neither Trey Lance nor Brock Purdy has really assumed the QB1 role. There were reports that Purdy would get that role for the San Francisco 49ers but he hasn't exactly had a good training camp. On the other hand, Lance hasn't looked all that sharp yet, either.

Is Trey Lance playing today, though? The first preseason matchup for these two squads is happening and one of those players has to be the opening quarterback. Per reports, Lance will not only play, but he will be the starter.

That doesn't mean that Purdy won't play. On the contrary, Purdy may come in in relief and get more playing time than Lance does. Backups often play more in preseason than starters do.

However, this is a unique situation in which Kyle Shanahan and company are trying to name a starter for the regular season, so they both might see plenty of action.

Preseason will be key for Trey Lance

When he is on the field, whether it's for three series or an entire quarter, these preseason games will be paramount for Trey Lance. Since he was arguably outplayed by Purdy in the regular season last year, he needs to showcase the talent that made the 49ers trade up to land him.

Is Trey Lance starting?

If he continues to struggle, it's very likely that he will end up on the bench. Preseason is the time for people to assert themselves and make a name for themselves. That usually doesn't apply to former number three selections that their team traded up to select, but that's the reality for Lance.

Lance struggled in limited action before losing the rest of his season to an ankle injury in 2022. Then, Brock Purdy came in and played extremely well, guiding them to the NFC Championship Game. Lance needs to play well to reverse the narrative and ensure he has a place on the 49ers.

If not, he will be on the bench and could eventually be traded elsewhere. This first start against the Raiders, who reportedly intercepted Purdy three times in joint practice, is where it all begins.