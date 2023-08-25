Is Trey Lance playing today? Week 3 NFL preseason update on QB for 49ers vs Chargers 

In his last preseason outing for the San Francisco 49ers, Trey Lance put up decent figures. However, his preseason efforts have drawn attention due to several worrying errors he has made while vying for a role with the franchise.

When the 49ers face the Los Angeles Chargers tonight, it is unclear how head coach Kyle Shanahan will distribute the reps among his quarterbacks.

The 49ers also have Brandon Allen on the roster in addition to Lance, Brock Purdy, and Sam Darnold, and Shanahan might want to take another look at Allen before it's time to trim the squad.

In today's last preseason game against the Chargers, Purdy has the best chance of starting. Purdy and the other key players will probably play a couple of series in the contest as Shanahan tries to get his team ready for the opening week of the regular season.

The remainder of the first half will probably be played by Darnold, and some of the second half by Lance. Allen is expected to get some playing time as well.

Darnold was recently designated the backup quarterback to QB1 Brock Purdy by the San Francisco 49ers. This week, that information came to light, casting Lance's future in doubt.

Although Shanahan expressed his wish that the organization might keep the former third-overall pick, he left open the possibility of a trade.

How to watch 49ers vs. Chargers: TV schedule, streaming options and more

Here's everything you need to know to watch the San Francisco 49ers' final preseason matchup against the Chargers:

Date and Time: Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium

Local TV channels: KPIX (San Francisco), KCBS (Los Angeles)

Out-of-market TV channel: NFL Network, CBS13

Live streams: ESPN+, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV

Local channels will carry the game for viewers in the San Francisco and Los Angeles cities. In the San Francisco area, KPIX will air the event, and in the Los Angeles area, KCBS will show it.

Games are available live on ESPN+, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV for those who want to watch outside of these regions but do not have access to NFL Network. The NFL's streaming platform, which requires a subscription, also offers highlights and reshows.

