Is Tua Tagovailoa playing today? Week 2 NFL preseason update on Dolphins QB

Fans of the Miami Dolphins are unsure if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will play today against the Houston Texans after he missed the team's first preseason game.

The Miami Dolphins QB has yet to be announced by head coach Mike McDaniel ahead of the organization's second preseason game against the Texans. But, the previous experience indicates Tagovailoa could be given at least a few snaps after the star quarterback hasn't played since last Christmas.

The Dolphins' head coach dodged a direct response when asked whether Tagovailoa might suit up today. McDaniel stated:

"I would anticipate seeing him in the preseason. However, depending on where you are in your preparation for the preseason and regular season, I do believe that game experience is valuable. I thus expect him to play."

Since being diagnosed with another concussion in December of last year, when his season was finally cut short by the ailment, Tagovailoa hasn't played.

The 25-year-old ought to get underway the Dolphins' game against Houston if we are to base our decision just on what the quarterback's coach did with him in the previous summer.

In 2022, the squad's first preseason contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't feature Tua Tagovailoa. The next week, he completed two series versus the Las Vegas Raiders before returning to the field in the last preseason contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prior to missing the final game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the star quarterback started both of the preseason games he played two years ago against the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons.

How to watch Tua Tagovailoa against the Houston Texans?

Another preseason game will be played today, August 19, at 4:00 p.m. between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans.

NFL Network will show the game on television. By registering for a free trial of fuboTV, viewers are also able to watch the match without cable on streaming services. DirectTV, Sling and Peacock are a couple of other streaming services.

C.J. Stroud is anticipated to get underway for the Texans once more. The first-round draft pick had trouble, throwing an interception and absorbing numerous significant hits during his two plays against the New England Patriots in his first taste of NFL football.

We predict Stroud will participate in a couple more series against the Dolphins since the Texans probably want to observe how the quarterback responds after an unimpressive start.

