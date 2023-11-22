Is Tyreek Hill playing this Week? Dolphins WR’s Week 12 status explored

Tyreek Hill suffered a hand injury during Week 11's 20-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He left the game and went to the locker room but eventually came back to finish the game.

Against the Raiders he had 10 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Hill is very crucial for both the Miami Dolphins and all the fantasy football managers that have him on their team. Will he play in Week 12? Let's take a look at his status for the upcoming game.

Tyreek Hill injury update for Week 12

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is currently designated as questionable for the Week 12 game against the New York Jets. He was limited in practice due to the hand injury but is expected to get fully healthy before Friday's game.

The Miami Dolphins star is one of the most hard-working and competitive players around the league, and will not want to miss an opportunity going against one of the best defenses in the league.

Hill didn't play well against the Jets last season and will be determined to get the better of Sauce Gardner and co. this time around. In two games last season against the Jets, he finished with just nine receptions for 70 yards on 12 targets.

Tyreek Hill is having a phenomenal season

Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has arguably been the best wide receiver in the league by far this season. His name has been often brought up in MVP discussions, and even though it's nearly impossible for a wide receiver to win the award, Hill does have a legitimate shot at it.

In 10 games that he has played this season, he has 79 receptions for 1,222 yards and nine touchdowns. Hill is averaging 15.5 yards per reception and 122.2 yards per game.

The former Kansas City Chiefs star is projected to record over 2000 receiving yards this season and become the first player in NFL history to do so. If he manages to stay healthy, Hill's campaign could be remembered for years to come.

The Dolphins are 7-3 heading into Week 12, and are in a great position to win their first division title since 2008.