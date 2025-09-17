Isaac TeSlaa Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Lions WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Isaac TeSlaa has shown glimpses of his brilliance in the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season. The Detroit Lions' rookie wide receiver didn't carry high expectations coming into the season, but he's on a positive trajectory that could lead to an increase in targets for the rest of the season.

The Lions didn't have the best start to the season, as they only scored 13 points in Week 1. They took off with 52 points in Week 2, showing that the dangerous offense is still there and can be unleashed at any given time. TeSlaa could take advantage of this and become a solid option for fantasy managers. But, is he a good option on the waiver wire?

Should you add Isaac Teslaa in Week 3 waiver wire?

It's still early to buy into TeSlaa's stock, as he is still below Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams on the pecking order. He was initially expected to be behind Kalif Raymond, but TeSlaa has made plays to lift his stock. In two games, he has been targeted twice, catching the football each time for 42 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions showed that they moved on from the Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers and are ready to dominate the NFC North again. Isaac TeSlaa's surge could help the team make it to the next level, but he's not a good waiver wire pick in Week 3.

ESPN projects TeSlaa to score 2.44 fantasy points, which is low for a WR3 or a flex. He's emerging as a solid option for the Lions offense, but his role will likely be limited this season. The matchup against the Baltimore Ravens should be more difficult than against the Bears, which could also limit his touches.

While he isn't a viable option right now, TeSlaa is a player to keep an eye on for the rest of the season.

Isaac TeSlaa fantasy outlook for 2025 season

Isaac TeSlaa's projection for 2025 isn't spectacular at all. ESPN projects him to score 56.39 points in his rookie season. This number could change, of course, as the Lions could use him more and even make him WR3 ahead of Raymond.

TeSlaa entered the league as an intriguing prospect. He never recorded a drop pass in college and now he's on a team that can develop him into a terrific wide receiver. He has a bright future, but his present tells you that he's not worth a spot on a roster unless you're in a dynasty or a deep league.

